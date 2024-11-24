Print Friendly, PDF & Email

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧-𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐮

November 20, 2024

The 4th Bhutan-Thailand Annual Bilateral Consultations were held in Thimphu on 20th November 2024. The Consultations were co-chaired by H.E. Ms. Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan, and H.E. Ms. Eksiri  Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, with the participation of senior officials from the two sides.

During the Consultations, the two sides reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations including trade, education, culture and agriculture, and exchanged views on further strengthening the relations between Bhutan and Thailand.

Since its establishment, the Bhutan-Thailand Annual Bilateral Consultations have served as an important platform to take stock of the existing cooperation and discuss avenues to further strengthen the relations between Bhutan and Thailand. 

Bhutan and Thailand enjoy excellent relations underpinned by deep bonds of friendship and goodwill.

 

                                        

 

                                           

