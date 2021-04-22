MFA Lecture Series

The Ministry invited Lopen (Dr.) Karma Phuntsho, as the distinguished speaker for its Lecture Series held on 21 April 2021. Lopen’s Lecture was on the subject “Bhutan’s Medieval Missions: What can we learn from them?”

Lopen Karma Phuntsho , is the Founder and President of the Loden Foundation . He is a well-known historian, writer, Buddhist scholar and a social worker.

The Ministry would like to thank Lopen for the very insightful and informative session, and the Royal Institute for Tourism and Hospitality for allowing us to use their excellent facility.