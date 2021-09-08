The BIMSTEC Secretariat has invited nominations for interested candidates from Bhutan to pursue Masters/PhD programs in agriculture at ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi for the year 2021. The academic session will start from December 2021. The Scholarship will be funded by GoI. Therefore, interested candidates are requested to route their applications through the Department of Regional Cooperation, MFA after completion of internal procedures. Applicants could also email scanned copies of their applications to kezangd@mfa.gov.bt before the deadline of 30 September 2021.



Please refer to the document for application guidelines, procedures and other information.

BIMSTEC Scholarship on Agriculture