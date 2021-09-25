MFA Domestic Outreach Programme 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with the Hon’ble Members of the National Assembly of Bhutan today and made a brief presentation on “Bhutan’s Foreign Policy and Its Implementation” followed by discussions. Hon’ble Passang Dorji, Chairperson of the Human Rights and Foreign Relations Committee presided over the discussion. This is part of the Ministry’s outreach programme and the main objective of the programme is to familiarize the RGoB agencies on Bhutan’s Foreign Policy, MFA’s roles and functions and strengthen collaboration and coordination among relevant stakeholders.

The session was attended by the Hon’ble Speaker, Hon’ble Opposition Leader, other Hon’ble Members of the Parliament and officials from the National Assembly Secretariat.

The Ministry’s team was led by Ambassador Pema Choden, Offtg. Foreign Secretary together with the Director, Department of Regional Cooperation, Offtg. Director, Department of Bilateral Affairs and other officials from the Ministry.