Press Release on Presentation of Credentials by Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on 16th December 2021

Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty Willem-Alexander, King of The Netherlands at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague on 16 December 2021, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander welcomed Kutshab to The Netherlands. He expressed the hope that the friendly relations between the two Kingdoms would be further strengthened during Kutshab’s tenure.

Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor conveyed the greetings of His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo to Their Majesties the King and Queen of the Netherlands and to the Dutch people. He expressed the appreciation of the Royal Government for the support that Bhutan continues to receive from the Netherlands, particularly in infrastructure development.

During the visit, Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor met with the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and Invest International.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and The Netherlands were established in 1985. Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor is the resident Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union with concurrent accreditation to Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain and Germany.