Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Home » Travel Advisory » Travel Advisory

Travel Advisory

April 11, 2022

The outbound travelers are advised to check the requirement of RT-PCR negative reports at their transit and destination countries before travel. The list below provides information related to RT-PCR test requirement in different countries: 

Sl. No Country  RT-PCR Requirement  Remarks 
Required  Not Required
1 Afghanistan   A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours
2 Austria   One of three documents is required to enter the country:
1. a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours,
2. a vaccine certificate or
3. proof of past infection.
3 Australia    Travellers need to provide proof of double vaccination against Covid-19. 
4 Bahrain   Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
5 Bangladesh    Travellers should be fully vaccinated. However, those not fully vaccinated should produce an RT-PCR negative certificate done within 72 hours of arrival.
6 Belgium   1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
2) A negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival.
3) A rapid antigen test taken less than 48 hours before arrival or
4) Evidence that you have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months.
7 Canada   Travellers have to qualify as fully vaccinated as specified in https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restrictions/covid-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada#determine-fully 
8 Cyprus   1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate 2) Unvaccinated travellers must present a negative rapid antigen test done within 24 hours of arrival or a negative test on a RT-PCR test within 72 hours
9 Czech Republic    
10 Denmark    – 
11 Estonia   1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate; a COVID-19 recovery certificate; or a negative test resullt need not isolate or undertake a test upon arrival 2) Unvaccinated travellers with no vaccination, recovery or negative test result must self-isolate for 7 days
12 Finland    Traveller should be fully vaccinated. 
13 France    Traveller should be fully vaccinated. 
14 Germany    Travellers must present a negative PCR result issued no less than 48 hours before travel
15 Hungary     
16 India     
17 Ireland     
18 Italy     
19 Japan   Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate. 
20 Kuwait    – 
21 Latvia     
22 Luxembourg   1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate 2) COVID-19 recovery certificate or 3) If the travel is essential or falls under on of the exceptions provided for family members of Luxembourg residents.
23 Maldives    Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
24 The Netherlands    Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate. 
25 Nepal   Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
26 Norway   Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
27 Pakistan   Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
28 Poland    Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
29 Portugal    Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
30 Qatar    Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
31 Republic of Korea   
32 Romania    
33 Russia    1) Travellers must present a negative RT-PCR result issued no less than 48 hours prior to arrival or 2) complete a travel form.
34 Serbia    1) Provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure or
2) Certificate of recovery from the virus.
35 Slovakia    
36 Slovenia   
37 Spain   1) Travellers are allowed with an EU COVID Digital Certificate or EU equivalent of COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test or a recovery certificate. 2) Travellers who do not possess EUDCC must complete the SpTH Health Control Form, manually entering the details of vaccination, recovery or diagnostic test certificate.
38 Sri Lanka   Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
39 Sweden    1) Provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure or
2) Certificate of recovery from the virus.
40 Switzerland  
41 Thailand    1) Travellers are required to undergo RT-PCR test upon arrival in Thailand and take a self-administered ATK test on day 5.
2) Provide Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination.
3) Thailand pass (applied online).
4) Travellers need Insurance policy with coverage no less than US$20,000.
5) Hotel booking confirmation. 
42 Turkey    1) Proof of a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival.
2) An antigen test within 48 hours or
3) be fully jabbed.
43 UAE    Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
44 UK   Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
45 USA    1) Required for travellers 2 years of age or above.
2) Test done within 1 day before travel.
3) Documentation of having recovered from Covid within 90 days. 

Note: the above information is as of 8 April 2022

Check Also

Public Notification on requirements to travel to Thailand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that all Bhutanese students studying in ...

© Copyright 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.