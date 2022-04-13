Travel Advisory

The outbound travelers are advised to check the requirement of RT-PCR negative reports at their transit and destination countries before travel. The list below provides information related to RT-PCR test requirement in different countries:

Sl. No Country RT-PCR Requirement Remarks Required Not Required 1 Afghanistan ✓ A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours 2 Austria ✓ One of three documents is required to enter the country:

1. a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours,

2. a vaccine certificate or

3. proof of past infection. 3 Australia ✓ Travellers need to provide proof of double vaccination against Covid-19. 4 Bahrain ✓ Travellers should be fully vaccinated. 5 Bangladesh ✓ Travellers should be fully vaccinated. However, those not fully vaccinated should produce an RT-PCR negative certificate done within 72 hours of arrival. 6 Belgium ✓ 1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.

2) A negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival.

3) A rapid antigen test taken less than 48 hours before arrival or

4) Evidence that you have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months. 7 Canada ✓ Travellers have to qualify as fully vaccinated as specified in https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restrictions/covid-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada#determine-fully 8 Cyprus ✓ 1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate 2) Unvaccinated travellers must present a negative rapid antigen test done within 24 hours of arrival or a negative test on a RT-PCR test within 72 hours 9 Czech Republic ✓ 10 Denmark ✓ – 11 Estonia ✓ 1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate; a COVID-19 recovery certificate; or a negative test resullt need not isolate or undertake a test upon arrival 2) Unvaccinated travellers with no vaccination, recovery or negative test result must self-isolate for 7 days 12 Finland ✓ Traveller should be fully vaccinated. 13 France ✓ Traveller should be fully vaccinated. 14 Germany ✓ Travellers must present a negative PCR result issued no less than 48 hours before travel 15 Hungary ✓ 16 India ✓ 17 Ireland ✓ 18 Italy ✓ 19 Japan ✓ Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate. 20 Kuwait ✓ – 21 Latvia ✓ 22 Luxembourg ✓ 1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate 2) COVID-19 recovery certificate or 3) If the travel is essential or falls under on of the exceptions provided for family members of Luxembourg residents. 23 Maldives ✓ Traveller should be fully vaccinated. 24 The Netherlands ✓ Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate. 25 Nepal ✓ Traveller should be fully vaccinated. 26 Norway ✓ Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate. 27 Pakistan ✓ Travellers should be fully vaccinated. 28 Poland ✓ Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate. 29 Portugal ✓ Travellers should be fully vaccinated. 30 Qatar ✓ Travellers should be fully vaccinated. 31 Republic of Korea ✓ – 32 Romania ✓ 33 Russia ✓ 1) Travellers must present a negative RT-PCR result issued no less than 48 hours prior to arrival or 2) complete a travel form. 34 Serbia ✓ 1) Provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure or

2) Certificate of recovery from the virus. 35 Slovakia ✓ 36 Slovenia ✓ – 37 Spain ✓ 1) Travellers are allowed with an EU COVID Digital Certificate or EU equivalent of COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test or a recovery certificate. 2) Travellers who do not possess EUDCC must complete the SpTH Health Control Form, manually entering the details of vaccination, recovery or diagnostic test certificate. 38 Sri Lanka ✓ Travellers should be fully vaccinated. 39 Sweden ✓ 1) Provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure or

2) Certificate of recovery from the virus. 40 Switzerland ✓ – 41 Thailand ✓ 1) Travellers are required to undergo RT-PCR test upon arrival in Thailand and take a self-administered ATK test on day 5.

2) Provide Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination.

3) Thailand pass (applied online).

4) Travellers need Insurance policy with coverage no less than US$20,000.

5) Hotel booking confirmation. 42 Turkey ✓ 1) Proof of a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival.

2) An antigen test within 48 hours or

3) be fully jabbed. 43 UAE ✓ Travellers should be fully vaccinated. 44 UK ✓ Travellers should be fully vaccinated. 45 USA ✓ 1) Required for travellers 2 years of age or above.

2) Test done within 1 day before travel.

3) Documentation of having recovered from Covid within 90 days.

Note: the above information is as of 8 April 2022