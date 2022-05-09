Travel Advisory

Following PMO notification on further relaxation of COVID-19 measures dated 8 May 2022, Bhutanese travellers are no longer required to seek travel clearance from the NC19TF/Dept. of Immigration. Outbound Bhutanese travellers are encouraged to be fully vaccinated and take all precautionary measures for COVID-19 while travelling. Bhutanese travellers must ensure that they meet all the requirements (RT-PCR negative report, vaccination, health/travel insurance, etc.) at the transit and destination countries before travel.
The list below provides information related to RT-PCR test requirements in different countries:
|Sl. No
|Country
|RT-PCR Requirement
|Remarks
|Required
|Not Required
|1
|Afghanistan
|✓
|A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours
|2
|Austria
|✓
|One of three documents is required to enter the country:
1. a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours,
2. a vaccine certificate or
3. proof of past infection.
|3
|Australia
|✓
|Travellers need to provide proof of double vaccination against Covid-19.
|4
|Bahrain
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|5
|Bangladesh
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated. However, those not fully vaccinated should produce an RT-PCR negative certificate done within 72 hours of arrival.
|6
|Belgium
|✓
|1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
2) A negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival.
3) A rapid antigen test taken less than 48 hours before arrival or
4) Evidence that you have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months.
|7
|Canada
|✓
|Travellers have to qualify as fully vaccinated as specified in https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restrictions/covid-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada#determine-fully
|8
|Cyprus
|✓
|1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate 2) Unvaccinated travellers must present a negative rapid antigen test done within 24 hours of arrival or a negative test on a RT-PCR test within 72 hours
|9
|Czech Republic
|✓
|10
|Denmark
|✓
|–
|11
|Estonia
|✓
|1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate; a COVID-19 recovery certificate; or a negative test resullt need not isolate or undertake a test upon arrival 2) Unvaccinated travellers with no vaccination, recovery or negative test result must self-isolate for 7 days
|12
|Finland
|✓
|Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
|13
|France
|✓
|Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
|14
|Germany
|✓
|Travellers must present a negative PCR result issued no less than 48 hours before travel
|15
|Hungary
|✓
|16
|India
|✓
|For further information, kindly refer the following guideline:
GuidelinesforInternationalarrivalsupdatedon10thFebruary2022
|17
|Ireland
|✓
|18
|Italy
|✓
|19
|Japan
|✓
|For further information, kindly refer the following link:
https://www.mofa.go.jp/ca/fna/page25e_000334.html
|20
|Kuwait
|✓
|–
|21
|Latvia
|✓
|22
|Luxembourg
|✓
|1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate 2) COVID-19 recovery certificate or 3) If the travel is essential or falls under on of the exceptions provided for family members of Luxembourg residents.
|23
|Maldives
|✓
|Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
|24
|The Netherlands
|✓
|Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
|25
|Nepal
|✓
|Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
|26
|Norway
|✓
|Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
|27
|Pakistan
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|28
|Poland
|✓
|Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
|29
|Portugal
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|30
|Qatar
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|31
|Republic of Korea
|✓
|–
|32
|Romania
|✓
|33
|Russia
|✓
|1) Travellers must present a negative RT-PCR result issued no less than 48 hours prior to arrival or 2) complete a travel form.
|34
|Serbia
|✓
|1) Provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure or
2) Certificate of recovery from the virus.
|35
|Slovakia
|✓
|36
|Slovenia
|✓
|–
|37
|Spain
|✓
|1) Travellers are allowed with an EU COVID Digital Certificate or EU equivalent of COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test or a recovery certificate. 2) Travellers who do not possess EUDCC must complete the SpTH Health Control Form, manually entering the details of vaccination, recovery or diagnostic test certificate.
|38
|Sri Lanka
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|39
|Sweden
|✓
|1) Provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure or
2) Certificate of recovery from the virus.
|40
|Switzerland
|✓
|–
|41
|Thailand
|✓
|Please click this link for the latest travel requirements for travelers wishing to enter Thailand after 1st May 2022.
|42
|Turkey
|✓
|1) Proof of a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival.
2) An antigen test within 48 hours or
3) be fully jabbed.
|43
|UAE
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|44
|UK
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|45
|USA
|✓
|1) Required for travellers 2 years of age or above.
2) Test done within 1 day before travel.
3) Documentation of having recovered from Covid within 90 days.
Note: the above information is as of 8 April 2022