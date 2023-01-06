Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Travel Advisory

January 3, 2023

Before embarking on a journey abroad, Bhutanese travellers must ensure that they meet all the COVID-19 requirements (RT-PCR negative report, vaccination, health/travel insurance, etc.) at the transit and destination countries. Travellers are encouraged to be fully vaccinated and take all precautionary measures for COVID-19 while travelling.

The list below provides information related to RT-PCR test requirements in different countries:

Sl. No Country  RT-PCR Requirement  Remarks 
Required  Not Required
1 Afghanistan   A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours
2 Austria   One of three documents is required to enter the country:
1. a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours,
2. a vaccine certificate or
3. proof of past infection.
3 Australia    Travellers need to provide proof of double vaccination against Covid-19. 
4 Bahrain   Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
5 Bangladesh    Please click this link for the latest travel requirements for travelers wishing to enter Bangladesh
6 Belgium   1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
2) A negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival.
3) A rapid antigen test taken less than 48 hours before arrival or
4) Evidence that you have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months.
7 Canada   Travellers have to qualify as fully vaccinated as specified in https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restrictions/covid-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada#determine-fully 
8 Cyprus   1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate 2) Unvaccinated travellers must present a negative rapid antigen test done within 24 hours of arrival or a negative test on a RT-PCR test within 72 hours
9 Czech Republic    
10 Denmark    – 
11 Estonia   1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate; a COVID-19 recovery certificate; or a negative test resullt need not isolate or undertake a test upon arrival 2) Unvaccinated travellers with no vaccination, recovery or negative test result must self-isolate for 7 days
12 Finland    Traveller should be fully vaccinated. 
13 France    Traveller should be fully vaccinated. 
14 Germany    Travellers must present a negative PCR result issued no less than 48 hours before travel
15 Hungary     
16 India   

  1. Effective 1st Jan. 2023 (1000 hours IST), all international passengers arriving/ transiting from high-risk countries must mandatorily self-declare on the Air Suvidha portal.

  2. A negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey from any of the high-risk countries must also be uploaded onto the Air Suvidha portal.

  3. The 6 high-risk countries are China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

  4. Passengers transiting through high – risk countries, irrespective of their originating country before coming to any Indian Airport, must mandatorily self-declare on the Air Suvidha portal along with their negative RT-PCR certificate (as described above).

  5. All precautionary measures instituted inside the airplane and at the airport (wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing) must be followed.

2% of passengers per flight will be randomly tested upon arrival at the airport. If they are found to be symptomatic or tested positive, they will be managed as per the standard protocol defined by the COVID-19 latest update.

For Passengers Travelling with Kids:

Kids under twelve years of age are exempted from both pre-departure and post-arrival random testing. However, if they reveal signs of coronavirus upon arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they will have to undergo testing. If the results are positive, the kids will be treated according to the laid down protocol.

For more information please visit: https://www.newdelhiairport.in/covid19
17 Ireland     
18 Italy     
19 Japan   For further information, kindly refer the following link:
https://www.mofa.go.jp/ca/fna/page25e_000334.html
20 Kuwait    – 
21 Latvia     
22 Luxembourg   1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate 2) COVID-19 recovery certificate or 3) If the travel is essential or falls under on of the exceptions provided for family members of Luxembourg residents.
23 Maldives    Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
24 The Netherlands    Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate. 
25 Nepal   Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
26 Norway   Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
27 Pakistan   Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
28 Poland    Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
29 Portugal    Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
30 Qatar    Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
31 Republic of Korea   
32 Romania    
33 Russia    1) Travellers must present a negative RT-PCR result issued no less than 48 hours prior to arrival or 2) complete a travel form.
34 Serbia    1) Provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure or
2) Certificate of recovery from the virus.
35 Slovakia    
36 Slovenia   
37 Spain   1) Travellers are allowed with an EU COVID Digital Certificate or EU equivalent of COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test or a recovery certificate. 2) Travellers who do not possess EUDCC must complete the SpTH Health Control Form, manually entering the details of vaccination, recovery or diagnostic test certificate.
38 Sri Lanka   Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
39 Sweden    1) Provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure or
2) Certificate of recovery from the virus.
40 Switzerland  
41 Thailand    Please click this link for the latest travel requirements for travelers wishing to enter Thailand after 1st May 2022. 
42 Turkey    Travellers entering Türkiye from the border gates will not require PCR or antigen tests. 
43 UAE    Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
44 UK   Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
45 USA    1) Required for travellers 2 years of age or above.
2) Test done within 1 day before travel.
3) Documentation of having recovered from Covid within 90 days. 

Note: the above information is as of 8 April 2022

