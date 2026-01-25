𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan will lead a high-level Bhutanese delegation to the EU–Bhutan Investor Forum, to be held in Brussels, Belgium on 26 January 2026, followed by investor roadshow engagements in Frankfurt, Germany and Prague, Czech Republic on 28 and 29 January, respectively. The RGOB delegation comprises senior government officials, Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), and participants from the private sector.

The EU–Bhutan Investor Forum is the first dedicated investment forum between Bhutan and the European Union, organised under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which seeks to mobilise sustainable public and private investments in partner countries. The Forum will bring together senior policymakers, investors, and business leaders from Europe and Bhutan to explore forward-looking investment opportunities, forge partnerships, and strengthen a shared vision for sustainable economic growth.

One of the key objectives of the Investment Forum is to promote investment opportunities in the Gelephu Mindfulness City, envisioned as a sustainable economic hub anchored in innovation, mindfulness, and environmental stewardship. While in Europe, Hon’ble Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with political leadership of the three countries and the European Union to promote deeper bilateral engagements with Bhutan.