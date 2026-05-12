Print Friendly, PDF & Email

𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

May 7, 2026

Selection result

Check Also

Vacancy Announcement

Vacancy Re-Announcement CoD

© Copyright 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.