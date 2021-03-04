Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Thailand has allowed the operation of international flights with transit/transfer passengers from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

March 3, 2021

As per the Guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), transit passengers are required to present a fit to fly certificate, medical certificate with a RT-PCR lab result indicating one is free of COVID-19 and travel insurance with coverage no less than USD 100,000 (which also covers COVID-19 treatment).

Kindly note that the layover time should not exceed 12 Hours.

For more information, kindly see CAAT’S  Guidelines( download here) or visit https://www.caat.or.th/en/archives/56377

