Thailand has allowed the operation of international flights with transit/transfer passengers from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

As per the Guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), transit passengers are required to present a fit to fly certificate, medical certificate with a RT-PCR lab result indicating one is free of COVID-19 and travel insurance with coverage no less than USD 100,000 (which also covers COVID-19 treatment).

Kindly note that the layover time should not exceed 12 Hours.

For more information, kindly see CAAT’S Guidelines( download here) or visit https://www.caat.or.th/en/archives/56377