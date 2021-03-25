Press Release on the visit of H.E. Dr. Lotay Tshering, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan to Bangladesh from 23-25 March 2021

H.E. Dr. Lotay Tshering, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan will make a State Visit to Bangladesh from 23-25 March, 2021, as the Special Representative of His Majesty The King, to participate in the celebrations of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. He will be accompanied by senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, representatives from media houses, and a cultural troupe from the Royal Academy of Performing Arts (RAPA).

This is Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering’s second visit to Dhaka after assuming the office in November 2018.

During the visit, Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering will call on H.E. Mr. Md. Abdul Hamid, Hon’ble President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. He will also meet with H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Foreign Minister, Abul Kalam Abdul Momen.

Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering will visit the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar and the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. He will be the Guest of Honor at the program to celebrate the Birth Celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Bangabandhu at the National Parade Ground on 24th March. The cultural delegation from RAPA will showcase a cultural performance at the event.

Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering and the delegation will return on 25th March 2021. Upon arrival in Paro, the delegation including the Prime Minister will undergo a 21-day facility quarantine in keeping with the COVID-19 health protocol.

This year also marks the 50th Anniversary of the recognition of the independence of Bangladesh by Bhutan and the friendship between the two countries. On 6th December 1971, Bhutan became the first country to recognize the independence of Bangladesh. A series of events are being planned to commemorate the special occasion.