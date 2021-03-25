Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

WIPO Vacancy Announcements / Avis de vacance d’emploi OMPI

March 23, 2021

TALENT PLANNING MANAGER – P4 – 21050-FT

Human Resources Planning Section, Human Resources Management Department, Office of the Director General

Application Deadline – 15-April-2021

TALENT BUSINESS PARTNER – P3 – 21054-FT

Human Resources Planning Section, Human Resources Management Department, Office of the Director General

Application Deadline – 15-April-2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING APPLICATION DEADLINE: Please note that the deadline for applications is indicated in local time as per the time zone of the applicant’s location.

View listing at: https://wipo.taleo.net/careersection/wp_2/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en

