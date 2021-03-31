Announcement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform that ifa, Germany invites application for Remote Fellowships 2021, CrossCulture Programme from relevant interested Bhutanese.
The CCP fellowship targets professionals or those who are voluntarily engaged in an organization or institution in one of the following fields of activity:
-Policy and society
-Media and culture
-Human Rights and peace
-Sustainable development
-Civic & citizenship education and
-Digital civil society
-Human Rights and peace
-Sustainable development
-Civic & citizenship education and
-Digital civil society
Please submit your application online: https://ifa-portal.rexx-
recruitment.com/job-offers- initiative.html
Kindly note that the application deadline is 12 April 2021.
More information is available on their website: www.ifa.de/