BIMSTEC Scholarships on Agriculture

The BIMSTEC Secretariat invites applications from interested candidates to pursue Masters and PhD in various disciplines in Agriculture under the BIMSTEC Scholarship on Agriculture supported by the Government of India. The study will commence in August 2021 at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi, India. Under the Scholarship, TWO slots – One Masters and One PhD – will be offered to Bhutan.

Therefore, interested candidates are requested to route their application through the Department of Regional Cooperation, MFA after completion of internal procedures. The deadline is 30 June 2021. Applicants could also email scanned copies of the application to sangayt@mfa.gov.bt

Please see the document for application guideline, procedures and other information.