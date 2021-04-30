Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Vacancy Announcement

April 30, 2021

Applications for the post of  Deputy Director (Coordination) are invited from the Nationals of the SAARC Member States at the SEC Office, Islamabad, Pakistan.

General Instructions, Terms of Reference (ToRs) and prescribed Application Form for the above-mentioned position are available on the SEC website (www.saarcenergy.org/opportunities).
Filled-in Application Form, along with scanned copies of supporting documents/testimonials, should be sent by email to jobs@saarcenergy.org and info@saarcenergy.org
 
The deadline for submission of the Application through email is 28th May 2021.

