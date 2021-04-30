Vacancy Announcement

Applications for the post of Deputy Director (Coordination) are invited from the Nationals of the SAARC Member States at the SEC Office, Islamabad, Pakistan.
General Instructions, Terms of Reference (ToRs) and prescribed Application Form for the above-mentioned position are available on the SEC website (www.saarcenergy.org/
opportunities).
Filled-in Application Form, along with scanned copies of supporting documents/testimonials, should be sent by email to jobs@saarcenergy.org and info@saarcenergy.org.
The deadline for submission of the Application through email is 28th May 2021.