PRESS RELEASE

H.E. Mrs. Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, handed over to Foreign Minister (Dr.) Tandi Dorji on 3rd May 2021, six additional Skanmobile DR mobile X-Ray units, which is a gift from the people and Government of India to the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan. The X-Ray machines will be used in regional hospitals across Bhutan.

The event was also attended by the Foreign Secretary and the Health Secretary along with officials from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Government of India has been assisting the Royal Government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through the supply of PPEs, medicines and test kits under the aegis of the SAARC Emergency COVID-19 Fund that was initiated by the Prime Minister of India, H.E. Shri Narendra Modi on 15th March 2020.

Despite the enormous surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the people and Government of India continue to support Bhutan in its response efforts to COVID-19. The Royal Government and the people of Bhutan remain deeply grateful for the generous assistance.