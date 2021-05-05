Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Vacancy Announcement

May 4, 2021

The World Intellectual Property Organization announces following vacancy:

 SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – P4 – 21068-FT

Office of the Assistant Director General, IP and Innovation Ecosystems Sector

Application Deadline – 21-May-2021

The above vacancy announcement has also been published on the WIPO’s career site:

https://wipo.taleo.net/careersection/wp_2/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING APPLICATION DEADLINE: Please note that the deadline for applications is indicated in local time as per the time zone of the applicant’s location.

