Applications for the SAARC Agriculture PhD Scholarship-2021

The SAARC Secretariat invites applications from interested candidates from Bhutan to pursue PhD in Plant Breeding under the SAARC PhD Scholarship Programme in Agriculture for the year 2021. Under the Scholarship, ONE slot will be offered to Bhutan to pursue PhD studies at the University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka. Therefore, interested candidates are requested to route their applications through the Department of Regional Cooperation, MFA after completion of internal procedures. Applicants could also email scanned copies of their applications to sangayt@mfa.gov.bt before the deadline of 30 June 2021.

Please see the documents for application guideline, procedures and other information.

1.Tx394 02 052

2.Letter to HE the Sec. Gen. for note verbale

3.Application form SAARC Agriculture PhD Scholarship_2021

4.Application Form SAARC Agriculture PhD Scholarship_2021

5.Ph.D. brochure_2021