Status of travel bans in different countries in the light of COVID-19 Pandemic

Country Travel Restrictions

India Still active and limited non-scheduled commercial flights may be allowed as per the SOP provided in the web link below (i) https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/Updation_of_ Guidelines.pdf – Ministry of Civil Aviation (ii) https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/MHAOrder_Unlock4_ 29082020.pdf – Ministry of Home Affairs (iii) https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/RevisedguidelinesforInternationalArrivals02082020.pdf – Ministry of Health Flight restrictions shall not apply to all international cargo flights and those approved by DGCA. Bhutan has an air travel bubble arrangement with India and please refer https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?p=8389 for further information.

Thailand Active till further notice and please refer https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?p=8628 for more information. Additional travel restrictions: Travellers who obtain their Certificate of Entry (CoE) from 1 May 2021 onward will have to undergo no less than 14 days quarantine, regardless of their countries of origin or vaccination status. Travellers who have obtained their COE prior to 1 May 2021 and arrive before 6 May 2021 will have to undergo no less than 7, 10, 0r 14 days quarantine, depending on their vaccination status. Travellers who have obtained their COE prior to 1 May 2021 and arrive in Thailand from 6 May 2021 onward will have to undergo no less than 14 days quarantine. For those who have already obtained a COE, their quarantine period will be changed to 14 days automatically. The hotel in which they choose to undergo quarantine will contact them to revise their quarantine package before their arrival in Thailand.

Australia Travel restrictions are still active and following provides more information: Australia’s international border is still closed. There are strict border measures in place. There are, however, exemptions for the following: Permanent Residents and their dependents with valid visas (subclass 100, 309, 801, 820, 101, 102 and 445)

Diplomats accredited to Australia.

Students in the final two years of study of a medical, dental, nursing or allied health profession university degree with evidence of confirmed placement.

Spouses can visit their spouses already studying in Australia. They can apply for visa sub-class 600 (visitor visa). This visa is to visit Australia as a tourist, to see family and friends or for purposes other than business or medical treatment. They can stay up to 12 months. However, approval will be on a case-by-case basis. Those who already have a visa have to apply for entry approval. For those beyond the exempted category, entry into Australia can only be approved on compelling grounds. They must process a separate entry exemption with the Department of Home Affairs. Further, States have their own restrictions, and additional exemption must be processed from the respective State Government as well. Applications for exemptions from Department of Home Affairs must be submitted at least two weeks, but not more than two months before travel at the following link: https://travel-exemptions.homeaffairs.gov.au/tep Exemptions are only granted on compelling and compassionate grounds. From 22 January 2021, travelers are required to produce a Negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before departure. Travelers must also complete the mandatory Australian Travel Declaration form at least 72 hours before departure. It collects contact details in Australia, flight details, quarantine requirements and health status. Travelers must also undertake mandatory 14 day quarantine at their own cost. Australian Government maintains an updated and reliable website on immigration related issues including travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. All information can be found at www.covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/travel-restrictions

Nepal Land borders continue to remain closed for Foreigners. All foreigners should obtain a tourist entry visa from Nepali Diplomatic /missions abroad or should have a pre approval/recommendation letter from the concerned Ministries for ensuring their on-arrival visa.

Singapore Travel restrictions are still Active except for those coming under Green/Fast Lane Arrangements, Air Travel Pass and special prior approval. All travelers will have to take PCR test (effective 25.1.2021) when they arrive in Singapore. Stay home notice (SHN) and PCR test at the end of the SHN will continue. Visitors will also be required to have travel insurance to cover the medical treatment in Singapore. Additional Travel restrictions All new travellers arriving from higher-risk countries and regions must serve a 21-day stay-home notice — up from 14 days — at a dedicated facility from 11.59pm on Friday (May 7). Higher-risk countries and regions refer to all countries or regions except Australia, Brunei, China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Bangladesh With effect from 0001 BST on 04 June 2021 until further notice, schedule passenger flights between Dhaka and some selected countries shall resume operation as per their approved time slots under Summer-2021 schedule. Air bubble flights will remain suspended until further notice. Restrictions of travellers to/from different countries: No incoming (as point of origin) or outgoing passengers are allowed to/from Countries under Group A. Travellers from Countries under Group B are permitted to travel to Dhaka. They will have to complete a mandatory 14 days institutional quarantine at government nominated hotels on passenger’s own expenses. Proof of Hotel Booking shall be produced during check-in and the Airlines representative shall verify it before issuing the boarding pass. There is no restriction on the outgoing travellers. Travellers under this group can have transit via the countries of Group A provided travellers remain confined within the airport under the close supervision of the Airlines. As an exception, incoming passengers originating from Kuwait and Qatar shall have to complete a mandatory 3 days institutional quarantine at government nominated facilities or at hotels on passengers own expenses. Airlines will confirm seats are available at the government institutional quarantine facilities or the passengers have the proof of hotel reservation for institutional quarantine. After 3 days of institutional quarantine, a medical test will be carried out and the passenger will be released to complete a total of 11 days home quarantine if the medical test is satisfactory. In case of unsatisfactory medical test result, the passenger shall have to go for isolation at government nominated facilities at own expenses or with the institutional quarantine. Travellers from Countries under Group C (all other countries except Group – A & B) are allowed to/from these countries to Bangladesh. Incoming travellers from these countries of origin will have to complete 14 days of strict home quarantine. However, if any COVID-19 symptoms are detected/observed on arrival, he/she shall be sent to Government Authorized Hospital for further checkup or depending on the nature/intensity of the symptoms, will be sent to isolation at government nominated facilities or Hotel at travellers own expenses. Travellers originating from these groups of countries (Group-C) can have transit via the countries of Group A&B provided that the travellers remain confined within the airport under the close supervision of the airlines. All incoming/outgoing travellers, except the children below 10 years old, shall mandatorily possess PCR based COVID-19 negative certificate. The PCR test shall be done within 72 hours of the flight departure time. Countries under different Groups are as specified in the attachment.

USA The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an Order requiring: 1) proof of a negative viral test for COVID-19 taken within three calendar days prior to boarding the initial flight to travel to the United States, or; 2) evidence of a prior positive test and documentation from a healthcare provider of having recovered from COVID-19 within the preceding 90 days The above applies to all air passengers, including U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs), two years and older arriving in the United States from any foreign country or jurisdiction. Airlines and other aircraft operators must also collect attestations from passengers verifying testing or recovery from a prior exposure and keep them electronically for two years. The CDC Order is w.e.f. 26 January, 2021.

Japan All travelers, including Japanese nationals arriving in Japan would be required to carry COVID-19 negative certificates

United Kingdom Travelers are allowed to enter UK. Bhutan has been registered to the list of countries that will be exempted from the requirement to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival in the UK effective from 28 November 2020. However, it may be noted that this exemption is only valid for travel to England and not in other regions. Further, the above remains subject to change depending on the epidemiological situation in UK.

Canada Starting January 7, 2021, air travellers 5 years of age or older will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result to the airline prior to boarding international flights bound for Canada. Documentation of a negative laboratory test result must be presented to the airline prior to boarding a flight to Canada. The test must be performed using a COVID-19 molecular polymerase chain reaction (or PCR) test and must be taken within 72 hours prior to the traveller’s scheduled departure to Canada. Anyone who receives a negative test result and is authorized to enter Canada must still complete the full, mandatory 14-day quarantine (unless specifically exempted from the mandatory requirement to quarantine). With limited exceptions, air travellers will also be required to reserve, prior to departure to Canada, a 3-night stay in a government-authorized hotel. Travellers will be able to book their government-authorized stay starting February 18, 2021. These new measures are in addition to existing mandatory pre-boarding and health requirements for air travellers. All travelers whether arriving by land or air will be required to submit their travel and contact information, including a suitable quarantine plan, electronically via ArriveCAN before crossing the border or boarding a flight.

Netherlands All passenger flights from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela and the United Kingdom are cancelled and there are no exemptions. There will be mandatory rapid tests for all travelers by plane/ferry from high-risk areas.

Kuwait 1. Non-Kuwaitis are not allowed to enter the State of Kuwait as of 7 February 2021 for a period of two weeks with exception of the first-degree relatives of Kuwaitis and their companions from domestic workers. Governmental and private medical staff and diplomats and family members of diplomatic missions are also exempted. 2. Further, the limit of 35 passengers on each flight or 1000 passengers per day travelling to Kuwait International Airport ending on February 6 has been extended till the end of February 2021. 3. Impose one-week institutional quarantine on all arrivals to Kuwait at their own expenses at a hotel as of 21 February 2021 and another week quarantine at home.

Kingdom of Bahrain Travel restrictions are Active

Oman Travel restrictions are Active

Maldives All travelers will have to present a certificate of negative PCR test carried out within 96 hours prior to departure with the name and address of the Laboratory. The certificate will have to be submitted online within 24 hours prior to arrival. Visitors spending more than 48 hours in Greater Male will have to take another PCR test and there will be health checks on arrival at the airport.

UAE Travel restrictions are inactive

Qatar 1. Airport is operational 2. Qatari nationals and Resident Permit holders are allowed to enter 3. Departure is allowed for all passengers

Turkey The quarantine period for the passengers arriving from the UK and Denmark, who will be quarantined at the addresses declared by them, will be reduced to 10 days. Those passengers will be subjected to PCR test on the 7th day of the quarantine period. If the test result is negative, the quarantine will be lifted at the end of the 7th day. The quarantine period for those who do not take PCR test will be completed by the end of the tenth day. The treatment of those whose PCR results are positive will be conducted within the COVID-19 guidelines of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey. Current practices towards passengers arriving from the Republic of South Africa and Brazil will remain the same.