Announcement on the possibility of passengers taking the Drukair Cargo flight on 13 August 2021 from Paro to Singapore

As many Bhutanese students need to return to schools, colleges and universities around the world in August and as there are limited flight options due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is exploring with the Singapore Authorities for Bhutanese passengers to take the Drukair Cargo Flight No. KB500 on 13 August 2021 departing Paro at 6:30 AM and arriving Singapore at 1:15 PM.

As the Singapore Authorities need time to process this request, all interested Bhutanese passengers are requested to register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLmU_cvZlJ1jFhDj9Jm2NMKmUcldtOneeEALcU9WrUprbr0g/viewform?usp=sf_link with the following details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs latest by 10 AM on Monday, 2nd August 2021:

Full Name: Passport Number: Date of birth: Passport expiry date: Onward Singapore Airlines Flight Number: Estimated Time of Departure from Singapore : Destination City: Mobile No:

Please note that this is an exploratory request and will be subject to approval by the Singapore Authorities. Further, if approved, this facility for transit through Singapore will only be extended to passengers taking a Singapore Airlines flight to an onward destination.

Please also note that Drukair cannot entertain passengers for the return Cargo Flight from Singapore to Paro on 13 August 2021 as it is solely reserved for cargo.