ANNOUNCEMENT FOR RELIEF FLIGHT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considering to organize a relief flight to and from Singapore for Bhutanese on the following date:

DATE FLIGHT NO. SECTOR DEP ARR EQP 4 September 2021 KB500 Paro-Singapore 0630 Hrs 1315 Hrs A319 KB501 Singapore-Paro 1415 Hrs 1700 Hrs

In order to process the relief flight and transit approvals, all Bhutanese wishing to return home are requested to register through the nearest Missions/Embassies/Consulates with the following details latest by Friday, 20 August 2021 (05:00 PM BST):

Full Name:

Date of Birth:

Passport Number:

Passport Expiry Date:

City and Country of Origin:

Flight itinerary from your current location to Singapore:

Mobile No:

WhatsApp No:

Nationality, if other than Bhutanese:

Bhutanese wishing to travel overseas are requested to register with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bhutan latest by Friday, 20 August 2021(05:00 PM BST) with the following details:

Full Name:

Passport Number:

Date of Birth

Passport Expiry Date:

Destination Country

Flight itinerary from Singapore to destination country :

Mobile No:

WhatsApp No.

Nationality, if other than Bhutanese:

COVID-19 Vaccine Status:

The transit layover time in Singapore should not be more than 24 Hrs for both inbound and outbound travelers.

Please note that the relief flight and transit in Singapore from respective locations will be subject to approval from the Singapore Authorities. The Ministry will inform the registered individuals of the approval status after which they can purchase their flight tickets.

Please contact the following officials for any clarification:

Mr. Sangay Tenzing, stenzing@mfa.gov.bt, +97517424595

Ms. Jigme Wangmo, jwangmo@mfa.gov.bt, +97517534251

Ms. Mendha Wangmo, mwangmo@mfa.gov.bt, +97517694566

Mr. Tshering Jamtsho, tjamtsho@mfa.gov.bt, +97517933311