WHO Vacancy Announcement

List of Vacancies at WHO:

Req. Identifier* Title Grade Value Contractual Arrangement Value Duty station Job Field – Name Job Function – Name Closing Date Major Office 2104151 Technical Officer (IHR Assessment, Monitoring & Evaluation) P2 Temporary appointment under Staff Rule 420.4 Copenhagen Administration & management Management & programme analysis 26-Sep-2021 EU Europe 2103985 Technical Officer (HR & Service Procurement) P2 Temporary appointment under Staff Rule 420.4 Dhaka Administration & management Human resources 17-Sep-2021 SE South East Asia 2104075 Programme Support Officer, Business Management System (BMS)/Next Generation GSM P2 Temporary appointment under Staff Rule 420.4 Geneva Administration & management Information technology 16-Sep-2021 HQ Headquarters 2103953 Public Health Response Officer P3 Temporary appointment under Staff Rule 420.4 Cox’s Bazaar Medical & health-related Not stated 27-Sep-2021 SE South East Asia 2104179 Technical Officer (Emergency Operation Center) P3 Fixed-term appointment Cairo Emergency relief/Crisis intervention Not stated 23-Sep-2021 EM Eastern Mediterranean 2103119 Technical Officer (COVID-19 Vaccine Introduction Support) P3 Temporary appointment under Staff Rule 420.4 Vientiane Medical & health-related Immunization, vaccines & biologicals 23-Sep-2021 WP Western Pacific 2104267 Technical Officer P4 Fixed-term appointment Amman Medical & health-related Polio 26-Sep-2021 EM Eastern Mediterranean 2104158 Planning Officer P4 Temporary appointment under Staff Rule 420.4 Mekelle Medical & health-related Health systems 23-Sep-2021 AF Africa 2103633 Epidemiologist P5 Temporary appointment under Staff Rule 420.4 Geneva Medical & health-related Epidemiology 24-Sep-2021 HQ Headquarters 2104066 Regional Adviser (Research Policy and Cooperation) P5 Fixed-term appointment New Delhi Medical & health-related Medical research/science 23-Sep-2021 SE South East Asia 2102428 Medical Officer P5 Fixed-term appointment Geneva Medical & health-related Maternal, Newborn, Child & Adolescent Health 23-Sep-2021 HQ Headquarters 2104152 Technical Specialist (AMR/DCD) P5 Fixed-term appointment Medical & health-related Communicable diseases 21-Sep-2021 EM Eastern Mediterranean

For details please visit the link https://careers.who.int/careersection/ex/jobsearch.ftl . WHO will not accept CVs sent by email.