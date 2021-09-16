MFA Domestic Outreach Programme: “Bhutan’s Foreign Policy and Its Implementation”

As part of the MFA domestic outreach programme, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a brief presentation on “Bhutan’s Foreign Policy and Its Implementation” to the Hon’ble Members of the National Council of Bhutan on 10 September 2021. The objectives of the programme was to familiarize the RGoB agencies on Bhutan’s Foreign Policy, MFA’s roles and functions and strengthen collaboration and coordination among relevant stakeholders.

The engagement with the National Council is the Ministry’s first under the above initiative and it was led by the Foreign Secretary together with the Director General, Department of Multilateral Affairs, Chief of Protocol and seventeen other officials. Twelve Hon’ble Members of the Parliament and twelve officials from the National Council Secretariat attended the session. Presentation from the Ministry was followed by a question and answer session. Hon’ble Tashi Samdrup, Chairperson, Foreign Relations Committee presided over the discussion.