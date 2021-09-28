Vacancy Announcement

General Secretariat (SG), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) invites the qualified candidates to apply for the following post not later than 22/11/2021 on the ITU website:
https://erecruit.itu.int/public/hrd-cl-vac-view.asp?jobinfo_uid_c=38311&vaclng=en
https://erecruit.itu.int/public/hrd-cl-vac-view.asp?jobinfo_uid_c=38313&vaclng=en
- Functions: Circular Economy Coordinator
Type of Appointment: Fixed-term Appointment
Duration of Contract: 2 years with possibility of renewal for 2 additional years
Duty Station: Geneva, Switzerland
Grade: P3
- Functions: Senior Capacity and Skills Development Officer
Type of Appointment: Fixed-term Appointment
Duration of Contract: 2 years with possibility of renewal for 2 additional years
Grade: P4
Duty Station: Geneva, Switzerland
For details, kindly visit the link provided herewith:
https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/LC-42-E.pdf
https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/LC-43-E.pdf