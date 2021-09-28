Vacancy Announcement

General Secretariat (SG), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) invites the qualified candidates to apply for the following post not later than 22/11/2021 on the ITU website:

https://erecruit.itu.int/public/hrd-cl-vac-view.asp?jobinfo_uid_c=38311&vaclng=en

https://erecruit.itu.int/public/hrd-cl-vac-view.asp?jobinfo_uid_c=38313&vaclng=en

Functions: Circular Economy Coordinator

Type of Appointment: Fixed-term Appointment

Duration of Contract: 2 years with possibility of renewal for 2 additional years

Duty Station: Geneva, Switzerland

Grade: P3

Functions: Senior Capacity and Skills Development Officer

Type of Appointment: Fixed-term Appointment

Duration of Contract: 2 years with possibility of renewal for 2 additional years

Grade: P4

Duty Station: Geneva, Switzerland

For details, kindly visit the link provided herewith:

https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/LC-42-E.pdf

https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/LC-43-E.pdf

