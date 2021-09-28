Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Vacancy Announcement

September 27, 2021

General Secretariat (SG), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) invites the qualified candidates to apply for the following post not later than 22/11/2021 on the ITU website:

https://erecruit.itu.int/public/hrd-cl-vac-view.asp?jobinfo_uid_c=38311&vaclng=en

https://erecruit.itu.int/public/hrd-cl-vac-view.asp?jobinfo_uid_c=38313&vaclng=en

  1. Functions: Circular Economy Coordinator
    Type of Appointment: Fixed-term Appointment
    Duration of Contract: 2 years with possibility of renewal for 2 additional years
    Duty Station: Geneva, Switzerland
    Grade: P3
  1. Functions: Senior Capacity and Skills Development Officer
    Type of Appointment: Fixed-term Appointment
    Duration of Contract: 2 years with possibility of renewal for 2 additional years
    Grade: P4
    Duty Station: Geneva, Switzerland

 For details, kindly visit the link provided herewith:
https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/LC-42-E.pdf
https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/LC-43-E.pdf

