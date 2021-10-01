Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Vacancy Announcement

September 30, 2021

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announces the vacancy for the following post:

Posting Code Title: PROGRAMME MANAGEMENT OFFICER, P3

Job Code Title: PROGRAMME MANAGEMENT OFFICER

Department/Office: United Nations Environment Programme

Duty Station: GENEVA

Posting Period: 27 September 2021 – 10 November 2021

Job Opening Number: 21-Programme Management-UNEP-156105-R-Geneva (X)

Staffing Exercise: N/A

Please visit the link below for further details:
https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/JO-156105.docx

 

