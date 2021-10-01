Vacancy Announcement

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announces the vacancy for the following post:
Posting Code Title: PROGRAMME MANAGEMENT OFFICER, P3
Job Code Title: PROGRAMME MANAGEMENT OFFICER
Department/Office: United Nations Environment Programme
Duty Station: GENEVA
Posting Period: 27 September 2021 – 10 November 2021
Job Opening Number: 21-Programme Management-UNEP-156105-R-
Staffing Exercise: N/A
Please visit the link below for further details:
https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/JO-156105.docx