Home » Announcements » Vacancy Announcement

Vacancy Announcement

November 10, 2021

South Asian Regional Standards Organisation (SARSO), Dhaka, Bangladesh announces the vacancies for the following post:

1) Director (Two posts)
2) Deputy Director (Two posts)
 
Applicants are requested to route their application through the Department of Regional Cooperation, MFA for onward communication to the SAARC  Secretariat, Kathmandu, Nepal. 
 
Applications in hard copies are to be addressed to: 
 
Director
Department of Regional Cooperation
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Opposite Passport Office
Changangkha
 
or email scanned copies to phuntshos@mfa.gov.bt after completion of internal procedures. 
Kindly note that the deadline is 15 December 2021
 

