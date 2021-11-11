South Asian Regional Standards Organisation (SARSO), Dhaka, Bangladesh announces the vacancies for the following post:
1) Director (Two posts)
2) Deputy Director (Two posts)
Applicants are requested to route their application through the Department of Regional Cooperation, MFA for onward communication to the SAARC Secretariat, Kathmandu, Nepal.
Applications in hard copies are to be addressed to:
Director
Department of Regional Cooperation
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Opposite Passport Office
Changangkha
or email scanned copies to phuntshos@mfa.gov.bt after
completion of internal procedures.
Kindly note that the deadline is 15 December 2021.
For details kindly visit the link:https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Vacancy-Announcement.pdf