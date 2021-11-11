Vacancy Announcement

South Asian Regional Standards Organisation (SARSO), Dhaka, Bangladesh announces the vacancies for the following post:

1) Director (Two posts)

2) Deputy Director (Two posts)

Applicants are requested to route their application through the Department of Regional Cooperation, MFA for onward communication to the SAARC Secretariat, Kathmandu, Nepal.

Applications in hard copies are to be addressed to:

Director

Department of Regional Cooperation

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Opposite Passport Office

Changangkha

after completion of internal procedures. or email scanned copies to phuntshos @mfa.gov.bt after

Kindly note that the deadline is 15 December 2021.