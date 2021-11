Status of travel bans in different countries in the light of COVID-19 Pandemic  

Country Travel Restrictions

India Still active and limited non-scheduled commercial flights may be allowed as per the SOP provided in the web link below (i) https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/Updation_of_ Guidelines.pdf – Ministry of Civil Aviation (ii) https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/MHAOrder_Unlock4_ 29082020.pdf – Ministry of Home Affairs (iii) https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/RevisedguidelinesforInternationalArrivals02082020.pdf – Ministry of Health Flight restrictions shall not apply to all international cargo flights and those approved by DGCA. In addition, the State Government of West Bengal has issued a notification on 19 July 2021 that all in-bound flight passengers (commercial and non-commercial flights) shall produce at the time of boarding either a proof of full vaccination or a RT-PCR negative test report for a test conducted within 72 hours of the flight. Bhutan has an air travel bubble arrangement with India and please refer https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?p=8389 for further information.

Thailand Starting 8th November 2021, passengers disembarking in Thailand with incomplete travel documents(without THAILAND PASS or COE) will be fined THB 20,000 to THB 40,000. All are advised to take note of the penalty and ensure to have all the required travel documents in place before travelling. Travelers need not apply for a Certificate of Entry anymore but are required to apply for Thailand Pass via tp.consular@go.th Kindly find the infographic explaining the new entry process into Thailand, which is effective from 1 November 2021 in the following links: Infographic SB Infographic AQ Infographic TP Infographic EQ



Australia Please visit the link below to find travel advisory for Australia. https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/11_25_2021-Travel-Advisory-on-border-re-opening-of-international-borders.docx-1.pdf

Nepal Land borders continue to remain closed for Foreigners. All foreigners should obtain a tourist entry visa from Nepali Diplomatic /missions abroad or should have a pre approval/recommendation letter from the concerned Ministries for ensuring their on-arrival visa.

Singapore Bhutan has now been upgraded to Category II with effect from 12th October 2021. With the upward revision, travelers from the Bhutan who have been approved for entry to Singapore will be required to do a Pre-Departure PCR Test within 48 hours and an on-arrival PCR Test. However, Stay Home Notice (SHN) will be reduced from 10 days to seven days at either a dedicated SHN facility/self-sourced hotel/residence. PCR tests will be conducted on arrival and on the 7th day of the SHN. While short-term visitors are not allowed under this category, entry to Singapore on an application and approval basis for Work Permit holders, Residents, Students, and medical cases will continue to be processed. The new updates on the border opening measures can be assessed through the following link: https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/wphl/shn-and-swab-summary

Bangladesh With the immediate effect until further notice, schedule passenger flights to/from Dhaka shall continue as per their approved time slots under Summer-2021 Schedule. Mentionable that Air Bubble flights will remain suspended until further notice. Transportation of passengers, please visit the link provided below for the group of countries. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Fs-CswyN4xZX5YsRlS5BTt0LHX1dV4pK/view

USA The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an Order requiring: 1) proof of a negative viral test for COVID-19 taken within three calendar days prior to boarding the initial flight to travel to the United States, or; 2) evidence of a prior positive test and documentation from a healthcare provider of having recovered from COVID-19 within the preceding 90 days The above applies to all air passengers, including U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs), two years and older arriving in the United States from any foreign country or jurisdiction. Airlines and other aircraft operators must also collect attestations from passengers verifying testing or recovery from a prior exposure and keep them electronically for two years. The CDC Order is w.e.f. 26 January, 2021.

Japan All travelers, including Japanese nationals arriving in Japan would be required to carry COVID-19 negative certificates

United Kingdom Travelers are allowed to enter UK. Bhutan has been registered to the list of countries that will be exempted from the requirement to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival in the UK effective from 28 November 2020. However, it may be noted that this exemption is only valid for travel to England and not in other regions. Further, the above remains subject to change depending on the epidemiological situation in UK.

Canada Starting January 7, 2021, air travellers 5 years of age or older will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result to the airline prior to boarding international flights bound for Canada. Documentation of a negative laboratory test result must be presented to the airline prior to boarding a flight to Canada. The test must be performed using a COVID-19 molecular polymerase chain reaction (or PCR) test and must be taken within 72 hours prior to the traveller’s scheduled departure to Canada. Anyone who receives a negative test result and is authorized to enter Canada must still complete the full, mandatory 14-day quarantine (unless specifically exempted from the mandatory requirement to quarantine). With limited exceptions, air travellers will also be required to reserve, prior to departure to Canada, a 3-night stay in a government-authorized hotel. Travellers will be able to book their government-authorized stay starting February 18, 2021. These new measures are in addition to existing mandatory pre-boarding and health requirements for air travellers. All travelers whether arriving by land or air will be required to submit their travel and contact information, including a suitable quarantine plan, electronically via ArriveCAN before crossing the border or boarding a flight.

Netherlands All passenger flights from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela and the United Kingdom are cancelled and there are no exemptions. There will be mandatory rapid tests for all travelers by plane/ferry from high-risk areas.

Kuwait 1. Non-Kuwaitis are not allowed to enter the State of Kuwait as of 7 February 2021 for a period of two weeks with exception of the first-degree relatives of Kuwaitis and their companions from domestic workers. Governmental and private medical staff and diplomats and family members of diplomatic missions are also exempted. 2. Further, the limit of 35 passengers on each flight or 1000 passengers per day travelling to Kuwait International Airport ending on February 6 has been extended till the end of February 2021. 3. Impose one-week institutional quarantine on all arrivals to Kuwait at their own expenses at a hotel as of 21 February 2021 and another week quarantine at home.

Kingdom of Bahrain Travel restrictions are Active

Oman Travel restrictions are Active

Maldives All travelers will have to present a certificate of negative PCR test carried out within 96 hours prior to departure with the name and address of the Laboratory. The certificate will have to be submitted online within 24 hours prior to arrival. Visitors spending more than 48 hours in Greater Male will have to take another PCR test and there will be health checks on arrival at the airport.

UAE Travel restrictions are inactive

Qatar 1. Airport is operational 2. Qatari nationals and Resident Permit holders are allowed to enter 3. Departure is allowed for all passengers

Turkey With effect from 1 June 2021, passengers arriving from certain countries including India and Nepal, and those who have been in the mentioned countries for the last 14 days must submit a negative PCR test result taken at most 72 hours prior to arrival. These passengers are subject to quarantine for 14 days at places determined by the governorships. If the PCR test result to be made at the end of 14th day of the quarantine is negative, the quarantine measure will be terminated. Passengers whose PCR test result is positive will be taken into isolation and the measure will be terminated with a negative PCR test result which will be made at the end of the 14th day. Besides, passengers arriving from Countries other than Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore, will not be required to submit a negative PCR test result if they submit a document issued by the relevant country’s official authorities stating that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before entrance to Turkey and/or have had the disease and cured within the last 6 months. Quarantine measures will not be applied for these passengers. If passengers departing from these countries cannot submit a vaccine certificate or the documents providing that they have had the disease according to the stated rules, submission of a PCR negative test result made maximum 72 hours before the entrance to Turkey or negative rapid antigen test result made maximum 48 hours before the entrance to Turkey will be deemed sufficient.

Pakistan The Government of Pakistan has decided to significantly reduce inbound international air travel with effect from 5-20 May 2021 and the normal flight operations are expected to resume once the situation improves. The main features of the new policy are as under: • Inbound air traffic will operate at 20% of total current quantum. • Air travellers would have to undergo a negative RT-PCR Test before travel to Pakistan, which should not be more than 72 hours old. • Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) will be undertaken at the airports; negative cases will undergo ten days of self-quarantine at home and positive cases will be shifted to self-paid quarantine facilities for ten days. Second RT-PCR test for positive passengers will be conducted on the 8th day of quarantine. • All inbound travellers will be required to register on Passtrack App. (www.passtrack.nitb.gov.pk) • Following passengers shall be exempted from both RT-PCR testing and Passtrack App uploading requirement: a. Children below 12 years. b. Disabled passengers. c. High-level international delegations. d. Pakistani deportees e. Crew shall only be exempted from PakPass Track App; however, RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test shall be mandatory.

Germany The Federal Republic of Germany has fully recognized the double shot of the vaccine COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1_nCoV-19) of the Serum Institute of India as equivalent to the AstraZeneca vaccine as valid proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Therefore, travellers from Bhutan can travel to Germany if they have been doubly vaccinated with COVISHIELD. All categories of visa can be accepted in Thimphu, including business trip and tourism. The list of recognized vaccines can be consulted at https://www.pei.de/impfstoffe/cpvid-19

South Korea The Korean Government has implemented a Quarantine Exemption System for arrivals to South Korea who have received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccination starting July 1 2021. The said quarantine waiver is applicable to the following: 1. Only those Korean nationals who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccination, and who wish to visit family members in Korea, can apply for a Quarantine Exemption Certificate online at https://consul.mofa.go.kr 2. Foreigners, including Bhutanese nationals, who have received two doses of vaccination and who are visiting family members currently residing in Korea on long-term type visas can apply for the said certificate by following the same procedure. Once the exemption application is submitted online, the Korean Embassy in Bangladesh will check all the information provided and accordingly respond with either “Approved” or “Refused.” To qualify for this exemption, the following criteria and requirements are put in place: * By family members, they entail one’s spouse, parents, and children. The waiver does not apply for those visiting brothers and sisters in Korea. * Family members should submit an ARC copy or a Korean Government issued certificate to prove their long-term stay. * The applicant should attach a passport copy along with the Application and family certificate to prove one’s relationship. Vaccine certificates and air tickets should also be submitted while applying for the exemption. Some of these documents can be accessed from the above website. * The applicant should carry a two-dose vaccination certificate of a Korean Government-approved vaccine (which also includes the AstraZeneca vaccine). While applying for the exemption, the applicant should have received the second dose at least two weeks earlier than the date of application.

Serbia Kindly visit the following link for updated version of Covid-19 Entry conditions https://www.mfa.gov.rs/en/citizens/travel-serbia/covid-19-entry-requirements