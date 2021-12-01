Special Ceremony to Present the Letter of Credence

On 29 November 2021, over a special ceremony, Mr. Sonam Tobgay, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Commonwealth of Australia, presented his Letter of Credence in person to His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, at Government House in Canberra.

The special ceremony was organized for the Ambassadors who had presented their credentials virtually owing to the lockdown in the Australian Capital Territory from 12 August to 28 November 2021. Ambassador Sonam Tobgay had presented his credentials virtually on 29th September 2021. The Ambassador was accompanied by his wife, Ms. Tshering Ohm. The Ambassadors also participated in the ceremony which included a “Welcome to Country” ceremony performed by the Ngunnawal Elders of the Aboriginal people of southern New South Wales and the ACT.

His Excellency the Governor General and his wife, Her Excellency Mrs. Linda Hurley, also hosted a lunch in honor of the Ambassadors.

Ambassador Sonam Tobgay is the first resident Ambassador of Bhutan to Australia and is responsible for setting up the new Embassy in Canberra, which is Bhutan’s 10th diplomatic mission abroad.