TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR AUSTRALIA

- As announced by the Australian Federal Government, from 15 December 2021, fully vaccinated eligible visa holders can travel to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption. This includes eligible visa holders in Australia seeking to depart and return.
- Australia considers a person to be fully vaccinated if he/she has completed a course of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved or recognized vaccine. This includes mixed doses. Please refer to this link for more details: https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/vaccinated-travellers.
- Before booking flights, travellers must check the quarantine and other arrangements for the state or territory to which they are travelling. Travellers must be prepared to comply with any requirements, including by providing any required information to the relevant state or territory, and complying with post-arrival testing requirements. This also includes complying with arrangements for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged 12-17 years old.
- Before commencing travel to Australia, it is recommended that travelers refer to this link to ensure they complete all pre-departure requirements: before-i-travel.
- Travellers must note that border restrictions in respective States and Territories are subject to change without notice particularly with the detection of new Omicron COVID-19 variants among international arrivals in Australia. Hence, all travellers are advised to regularly check the information for entry into respective states in the links given below:
|New South Wales
|Reopening plan
|Interstate travel to and from NSW: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-
NSW COVID-19 travel restrictions: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-
|Testing requirements and locations
|Who should get tested and when to get a COVID-19 test: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/travel-restrictions/international-travel-rules
|Victoria
|Coronavirus information
|https://www.coronavirus.vic.
|Reopening plan
|Victoria’s Roadmap to Deliver the National Plan: https://www.coronavirus.vic.
Domestic border travel information: https://www.coronavirus.vic.
|Testing requirements and locations
|Information for travellers to Victoria from overseas (including testing requirements): https://www.coronavirus.vic.
Victoria’s testing locations: https://www.coronavirus.vic.
|Australian Capital Territory
|Reopening plan
|ACT’s Pathway Forward:
https://www.covid19.act.gov.au
Entering and leaving the ACT:
|Testing requirements and locations
|Symptoms and getting tested:
https://www.covid19.act.gov.au/stay-safe-and-healthy/symptoms-and-getting-tested
|Western Australia
|Reopening plan
|WA’s Safe Transition Plan: https://www.wa.gov.au/
Travel to WA from interstate or overseas: https://www.wa.gov.au/
|Testing requirements and locations
|COVID testing clinics: https://www.healthywa.wa.gov.
COVID-19 testing: https://www.healthywa.wa.gov.
|South Australia
|Reopening plan
|International Travel to SA: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/travel/international-travel
Domestic Travel to South Australia: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.
|Testing requirements and locations
|Testing for COVID-19: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.
|Queensland
|Reopening plan
|Queensland’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan To Unite Families: https://www.covid19.qld.gov.
|Testing requirements and locations
|Testing and Fever Clinics: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/
There are a range of specific testing requirements under several Chief Health Officer Directions, however, these are subject to change (particularly as Qld transitions through the stages of the Queensland COVID-19 Vaccine Plan To Unite Families).
All Chief Health Officer public health directions can be found at: https://www.health.qld.gov.au/
|Northern Territory
|Reopening plan
|Interstate and International arrivals: https://coronavirus.nt.gov.au/
|Testing requirements and locations
|Symptoms and Testing: https://coronavirus.nt.gov.au/
|Tasmania
|Reopening plan
|International Travel:
https://www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/travellers-and-visitors/international-travel
|Testing requirements and locations
|Testing for COVID: https://www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/keeping-yourself-safe/testing-for-covid-19.
For more information, please contact:
- At MFA, Mission & Consular Services Division:
- Ms. Kinga Lhamo, (+975-2-328183 (Ext. 104), +975-17870707)
- Ms. Jigme Wangmo, (+975-2-328183 (Ext. 123), +975-17534251)
- At Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Canberra:
- Ms. Metho Dema, Tel: +61-481239302