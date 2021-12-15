Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Announcements » TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR AUSTRALIA

TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR AUSTRALIA

December 15, 2021

  1. As announced by the Australian Federal Government, from 15 December 2021, fully vaccinated eligible visa holders can travel to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption. This includes eligible visa holders in Australia seeking to depart and return.
  2. Australia considers a person to be fully vaccinated if he/she has completed a course of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved or recognized vaccine. This includes mixed doses. Please refer to this link for more details: https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/vaccinated-travellers.
  3. Before booking flights, travellers must check the quarantine and other arrangements for the state or territory to which they are travelling. Travellers must be prepared to comply with any requirements, including by providing any required information to the relevant state or territory, and complying with post-arrival testing requirements. This also includes complying with arrangements for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged 12-17 years old.
  4. Before commencing travel to Australia, it is recommended that travelers refer to this link to ensure they complete all pre-departure requirements: before-i-travel.
  5. Travellers must note that border restrictions in respective States and Territories are subject to change without notice particularly with the detection of new Omicron COVID-19 variants among international arrivals in Australia. Hence, all travellers are advised to regularly check the information for entry into respective states in the links given below:
New South Wales
Reopening plan Interstate travel to and from NSW: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-

NSW COVID-19 travel restrictions: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-
Testing requirements and locations Who should get tested and when to get a COVID-19 test: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/travel-restrictions/international-travel-rules
Victoria
Coronavirus information https://www.coronavirus.vic.
Reopening plan Victoria’s Roadmap to Deliver the National Plan: https://www.coronavirus.vic.

Domestic border travel information: https://www.coronavirus.vic.
Testing requirements and locations Information for travellers to Victoria from overseas (including testing requirements): https://www.coronavirus.vic.

Victoria’s testing locations: https://www.coronavirus.vic.
Australian Capital Territory
Reopening plan ACT’s Pathway Forward

https://www.covid19.act.gov.au

Entering and leaving the ACT: 

https://www.covid19.act.gov.au/travel/entering-the-act
Testing requirements and locations Symptoms and getting tested: 

https://www.covid19.act.gov.au/stay-safe-and-healthy/symptoms-and-getting-tested
Western Australia
Reopening plan WA’s Safe Transition Plan: https://www.wa.gov.au/

Travel to WA from interstate or overseas: https://www.wa.gov.au/
Testing requirements and locations COVID testing clinics: https://www.healthywa.wa.gov.

COVID-19 testing: https://www.healthywa.wa.gov.
South Australia
Reopening plan International Travel to SA: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/travel/international-travel

Domestic Travel to South Australia: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.
Testing requirements and locations Testing for COVID-19: https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.
Queensland
Reopening plan Queensland’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan To Unite Families: https://www.covid19.qld.gov.
Testing requirements and locations Testing and Fever Clinics: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/

There are a range of specific testing requirements under several Chief Health Officer Directions, however, these are subject to change (particularly as Qld transitions through the stages of the Queensland COVID-19 Vaccine Plan To Unite Families).

All Chief Health Officer public health directions can be found at: https://www.health.qld.gov.au/
Northern Territory
Reopening plan Interstate and International arrivals: https://coronavirus.nt.gov.au/
Testing requirements and locations Symptoms and Testing: https://coronavirus.nt.gov.au/
Tasmania
Reopening plan International Travel:

https://www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/travellers-and-visitors/international-travel
Testing requirements and locations Testing for COVID: https://www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/keeping-yourself-safe/testing-for-covid-19.

 

    

   For more information, please contact:

 

  • At MFA, Mission & Consular Services Division:
  1.   Ms. Kinga Lhamo, (+975-2-328183 (Ext. 104), +975-17870707)
  2.   Ms. Jigme Wangmo, (+975-2-328183 (Ext. 123), +975-17534251)
  •  At Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Canberra: 
  1. Ms. Metho Dema, Tel: +61-481239302

