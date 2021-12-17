Press Release

The Civil Service Award 2021 for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was held on 15 December 2021.The Civil Service Award has been institutionalised by the Royal Civil Service Commission as an annual event as per the Royal Command of His Majesty The King, to acknowledge the contribution made by the Civil Service in the service of the Tsa-Wa-Sum.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister and Ambassador Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs graced the event. A total of 23 employees received the medals. There was 1 recipient of LifeTime Service Award, 4 recipients of Gold Medal, 4 recipients of Silver Medal and 14 recipients of Bronze Medal. The Hon’ble Foreign Minister wished the recipients a very hearty congratulations for the much deserved award and also reminded the recipients that in addition to acknowledging the contribution made, it is also a reminder to continue their work with utmost dedication.