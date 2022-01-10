Travel Advisory

Country Travel Restrictions

India As per the new guidelines issued by the Government of India (GoI) on 7 January 2022, GoI notified that the need to monitor the continuously changing nature of virus and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VoCs) will still remain in focus. Therefore, all international arrivals to India including from Bhutan will be required to undergo home quarantine effective 11th January 2022, followed by a RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India. The transit passengers (maximum of 24 hours) are required to complete their immigration, collect luggage and move to departure without exiting airport terminal. The other travel requirements remain as before whereby the travellers should complete travel formalities before embarking on the travel as per the SOPs specified in the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfar and Office of the Director General of Civil Aviation, GoI. All international passengers arriving from at-risk countries (Countries at-risk) will be required to take COVID-19 Test at any Indian airport/landport/seaport. International passengers arriving from destinations other than at-risk countries including Bhutan will be subject to random post arrival testing. This is regardless of the passengers’ vaccination status and negative Test result from the origin country. 2% of the total flight passengers in every flight shall be randomly tested at their own cost. COVID-19 PCR Test, which has a wait time of about 6 – 8 hours at the airport will be charged or will be available at Nu. 500 per test. Alternatively COVID-19 Rapid Test with the wait time of 30 minutes to 1 hour at the airport will be available at Nu. 4,000 per test. Travellers who test positive will be managed at the isolation facility and treated as per the SOP laid down in the guidelines. All expenses related to the treatment and isolation facility have to be borne by the travellers themselves. The above travel restrictions and guidelines shall be applicable to all travelers travelling via air or land. The weblinks below provide necessary guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Office of the Director General of Civil Aviation, GoI: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/RevisedGuidelinesforInternationalArrivalsdated7thJanuary2022.pdf Guidelines for international arrivals from Ministry of Health and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare https://www.dgca.gov.in/digigov-portal/?dynamicPage=dynamicPdf/150803522&mainpublicNotices/0/0/viewAllService https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/ListofCountriestobereferredtoincontextof

Guidelinesforinternationalarrivalsdated11thNovember2021updatedon28112021ver4.pdf – list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/Algorithmforrevisedguidelinesforinternationalarrivals28th

November2021.pdf – Algorithm: Guidelines for International Arrivals Flight restrictions shall not apply to all international cargo flights and those approved by DGCA. Bhutan has an air travel bubble arrangement with India and please refer https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?p=8389 for further information.

Thailand Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), during its meeting chaired by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha on 21 December 2021, has decided to temporarily close registration for travelers wishing to enter Thailand under the Test and Go quarantine exemption scheme and the Sandbox entry scheme, with the exception of Phuket Sandbox. The temporary closure of “Thailand Pass” for all new Test and Go and Sandbox applications started from 00.00 hr on 22 December 2021 until further notice. Read More However, there are categories of applicants who can enter Thailand, those who have received their Thailand Pass QR code under the scheme they have registered. For this category kindly be guided by the following: Starting 8th November 2021, passengers disembarking in Thailand with incomplete travel documents(without THAILAND PASS or COE) will be fined THB 20,000 to THB 40,000. All are advised to take note of the penalty and ensure to have all the required travel documents in place before travelling. Travelers need not apply for a Certificate of Entry anymore but are required to apply for Thailand Pass via tp.consular@go.th Kindly find the infographic explaining the new entry process into Thailand, which is effective from 1 November 2021 in the following links: Infographic SB Infographic AQ Infographic TP Infographic EQ



Australia The Australian Federal Government has announced that fully vaccinated eligible visa holders can travel to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption from 15 December 2021. This includes eligible visa holders in Australia seeking to depart and return. For more details please check below….

https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/14-December-2021-Travel-Advisory-on-border-re-opening-of-international-borders.docx.pdf

Nepal Land borders continue to remain closed for Foreigners. All foreigners should obtain a tourist entry visa from Nepali Diplomatic /missions abroad or should have a pre approval/recommendation letter from the concerned Ministries for ensuring their on-arrival visa.

Singapore Bhutan has now been upgraded to Category II with effect from 12th October 2021. With the upward revision, travelers from the Bhutan who have been approved for entry to Singapore will be required to do a Pre-Departure PCR Test within 48 hours and an on-arrival PCR Test. However, Stay Home Notice (SHN) will be reduced from 10 days to seven days at either a dedicated SHN facility/self-sourced hotel/residence. PCR tests will be conducted on arrival and on the 7th day of the SHN. While short-term visitors are not allowed under this category, entry to Singapore on an application and approval basis for Work Permit holders, Residents, Students, and medical cases will continue to be processed. The new updates on the border opening measures can be assessed through the following link: https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/wphl/shn-and-swab-summary

Bangladesh With the immediate effect until further notice, schedule passenger flights to/from Dhaka shall continue as per their approved time slots under Summer-2021 Schedule. Mentionable that Air Bubble flights will remain suspended until further notice. Transportation of passengers, please visit the link provided below for the group of countries. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Fs-CswyN4xZX5YsRlS5BTt0LHX1dV4pK/view

USA The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of 24 November 2021 revised the entry requirements to US and the details can be found in the link provided below: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/proof-of-vaccination.html#noncitizen

Japan Information on new travel restrictions to Japan: https://www.mofa.go.jp/ ca/fna/page4e_001053.html# section1

United Kingdom Passengers arriving in the UK from non-red list countries after 4am, 30 November 2021 will be required to take a PCR test on or before their second day in the country and must isolate until they receive a negative result. Travelers are allowed to enter UK. Bhutan has been registered to the list of countries that will be exempted from the requirement to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival in the UK effective from 28 November 2020. However, it may be noted that this exemption is only valid for travel to England and not in other regions. Further, the above remains subject to change depending on the epidemiological situation in UK.

Canada All air travellers 5 years of age or older will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result to the airline prior to boarding international flights bound for Canada. Documentation of a negative laboratory test result must be presented to the airline prior to boarding a flight to Canada. The test must be performed using a COVID-19 molecular polymerase chain reaction (or PCR) test and must be taken within 72 hours prior to the traveller’s scheduled departure to Canada. Anyone who receives a negative test result and is authorized to enter Canada must still complete the full, mandatory 14-day quarantine (unless specifically exempted from the mandatory requirement to quarantine). With limited exceptions, air travellers will also be required to reserve, prior to departure to Canada, a 3-night stay in a government-authorized hotel. Travellers will be able to book their government-authorized stay starting February 18, 2021. These new measures are in addition to existing mandatory pre-boarding and health requirements for air travellers. All travelers whether arriving by land or air will be required to submit their travel and contact information, including a suitable quarantine plan, electronically via ArriveCAN before crossing the border or boarding a flight. For more updated information refer the following link: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2021/11/government-of-canada-introduces-additional-measures-to-address-covid-19-omicron-variant-of-concern.html

Netherlands All passenger flights from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela and the United Kingdom are cancelled and there are no exemptions. There will be mandatory rapid tests for all travelers by plane/ferry from high-risk areas.

Kuwait 1. Non-Kuwaitis are not allowed to enter the State of Kuwait as of 7 February 2021 for a period of two weeks with exception of the first-degree relatives of Kuwaitis and their companions from domestic workers. Governmental and private medical staff and diplomats and family members of diplomatic missions are also exempted. 2. Further, the limit of 35 passengers on each flight or 1000 passengers per day travelling to Kuwait International Airport ending on February 6 has been extended till the end of February 2021. 3. Impose one-week institutional quarantine on all arrivals to Kuwait at their own expenses at a hotel as of 21 February 2021 and another week quarantine at home.

Maldives All travelers will have to present a certificate of negative PCR test carried out within 96 hours prior to departure with the name and address of the Laboratory. The certificate will have to be submitted online within 24 hours prior to arrival. Visitors spending more than 48 hours in Greater Male will have to take another PCR test and there will be health checks on arrival at the airport.

Qatar 1. Airport is operational 2. Qatari nationals and Resident Permit holders are allowed to enter 3. Departure is allowed for all passengers

Turkey With effect from 1 June 2021, passengers arriving from certain countries including India and Nepal, and those who have been in the mentioned countries for the last 14 days must submit a negative PCR test result taken at most 72 hours prior to arrival. These passengers are subject to quarantine for 14 days at places determined by the governorships. If the PCR test result to be made at the end of 14th day of the quarantine is negative, the quarantine measure will be terminated. Passengers whose PCR test result is positive will be taken into isolation and the measure will be terminated with a negative PCR test result which will be made at the end of the 14th day. Besides, passengers arriving from Countries other than Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore, will not be required to submit a negative PCR test result if they submit a document issued by the relevant country’s official authorities stating that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before entrance to Turkey and/or have had the disease and cured within the last 6 months. Quarantine measures will not be applied for these passengers. If passengers departing from these countries cannot submit a vaccine certificate or the documents providing that they have had the disease according to the stated rules, submission of a PCR negative test result made maximum 72 hours before the entrance to Turkey or negative rapid antigen test result made maximum 48 hours before the entrance to Turkey will be deemed sufficient.

Pakistan The Government of Pakistan has decided to significantly reduce inbound international air travel with effect from 5-20 May 2021 and the normal flight operations are expected to resume once the situation improves. The main features of the new policy are as under: • Inbound air traffic will operate at 20% of total current quantum. • Air travellers would have to undergo a negative RT-PCR Test before travel to Pakistan, which should not be more than 72 hours old. • Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) will be undertaken at the airports; negative cases will undergo ten days of self-quarantine at home and positive cases will be shifted to self-paid quarantine facilities for ten days. Second RT-PCR test for positive passengers will be conducted on the 8th day of quarantine. • All inbound travellers will be required to register on Passtrack App. (www.passtrack.nitb.gov.pk) • Following passengers shall be exempted from both RT-PCR testing and Passtrack App uploading requirement: a. Children below 12 years. b. Disabled passengers. c. High-level international delegations. d. Pakistani deportees e. Crew shall only be exempted from PakPass Track App; however, RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test shall be mandatory.

Germany The Federal Republic of Germany has fully recognized the double shot of the vaccine COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1_nCoV-19) of the Serum Institute of India as equivalent to the AstraZeneca vaccine as valid proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Therefore, travellers from Bhutan can travel to Germany if they have been doubly vaccinated with COVISHIELD. All categories of visa can be accepted in Thimphu, including business trip and tourism. The list of recognized vaccines can be consulted at https://www.pei.de/impfstoffe/cpvid-19

South Korea There is a requirement for 10 days quarantine for all passengers from overseas regardless of nationality and vaccination status. Following link provides more details: https://www.koreanair.com/at/ en/travel-update/covid19/ travel-restriction/korea

Serbia Kindly visit the following link for updated version of Covid-19 Entry conditions https://www.mfa.gov.rs/en/citizens/travel-serbia/covid-19-entry-requirements