Vacancy Announcement 

The UN ESCAP Secretariat announces the job openings concerning the following senior‐level posts:

Senior Economic Affairs Officer and Deputy Head, Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, P-5

(Application deadline: 1 July 2022)

Senior Economic Affairs Officer and Deputy Head, Subregional Office for East and North-East Asia, P-5

(Application deadline: 16 July 2022)

Chief, Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Section, Macroeconomic Policy and Financing for Development Division, P-5

(Application deadline: 16 July 2022)

The Complete information about the responsibilities and requirements for these positions is available at https://careers.un.org and at http://www.unescap.org/jobs