Hon’ble PM’s message on 35th SAARC Charter Day

MESSAGE ON THE OCCASIO N OF 35TH SAARC CHARTER DAY ON 8 DECEMBER 2019

As we commemorate the 35th SAARC Charter Day, it is indeed my great pleasure to convey the warmest greetings and felicitations of the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan to the people of South Asia on this important occasion.

Three and a half decades ago, it was on this day that our visionary leaders laid the foundation of this organization to promote regional cooperation in many important areas for the well-being of the people of South Asia. Today, as we commemorate yet another anniversary of our Association, it is a fitting occasion to pay our sincere tribute to the founding fathers and rejoice in the progress we have made thus far in all areas of cooperation.

It is also an opportune moment for all of us to renew our commitment to further strengthen our bonds of friendship and cooperation to promote peace, prosperity and stability in South Asia.

Bhutan reaffirms its commitment and support to the SAARC process and will continue to work closely with all Member States in realizing the goals and objectives enshrined in the SAARC Charter.

Tashi Delek!

(Dr. Lotay Tshering)