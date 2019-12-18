Announcement

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
December 16, 2019

The ministry of foreign affairs would like to inform the general public that henceforth, Bhutanese citizens can apply for a visa to France using the website of Denmark ( https://applyvisa.um.dk/NVP.App/frontpage). Recording of biometrics and submission of documents can be done at the VFS centre in Thimphu. The processing time for French visa will be the same as that for applications for Denmark, i.e a maximum of 15 days.

Bhutanese can still apply for a visa through the French embassy in New Delhi or the French embassy in Bangkok.

