Dedicated Civil Service Awards 2019 from MoFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a humble ceremony organized the ‘Dedicated Civil Service Awards 2019’ at the Minister’s Conference Hall on 11th December 2019. The award was conferred to the recipients in keeping with the Royal Command issued by the Royal Civil Service Commission and as per the Chapter 22 of Bhutan Civil Service Rules and Regulations 2018 for their dedicated service to the Tsa-Wa-Sum.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister (Dr.) Tandi Dorji graced the occasion and congratulated the recipients. Lyonpo also reminded everyone to rededicate their commitment and loyalty to the Tsa-Wa-Sum and work with full dedication and integrity.

Life Time Service Award

Mr. Karma Wangdi, Chief Internal Auditor, Secretariat

Ms. Tshering Yangdon, HoC, RBE Bangkok

Mr. Chang Daw Tshering, Asst. Chief of Protocol, Dept. of Protocol

Ms. Karma Wangzom, Acting Dy. Chief of Protocol, Dept. of Protocol

Ms. Sonam Yangchen, Dy. Chief of Division, Dept. of Protocol

Dedicated Service Award (30 years and above)

Ms. Pema Lhamo, Senior Personal Assistant, Office of the Foreign Minister

Dedicated Service Award (20 years and above)

Mr. Sangay Dorji, Vallet- I, Raven State Guest House, Dept. of Protocol

Dedicated Service Award (10 years and above)

Ms. Sonam Lhamo, Administrative Assistant I, Dept. of Protocol

Ms. Cheten Zangmo, Administrative Assistant II, Dept, of Protocol

Ms. Tendri Wangmo, Administrative Assistant II, Dept. of Bilateral Affairs

Mr. Tashi Phuntsho, Dept. of Bilateral Affairs.

The entire family of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs came together to congratulate the medal recipients and wished them well in all their future endeavors.