Travel Advisory

In view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China and now slowly spreading to other countries such as Thailand, Nepal, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Macao, Hongkong, Taiwan, France, USA, Saudi Arabia and Victoria in Australia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify all Bhutanese travelers to refrain from travelling to the affected areas (Wuhan, Hubei Province, China). Almost all confirmed cases out of China are with travel history to Wuhan City, China. The list of affected countries keep increasing therefore, travelers are advised to check before travelling and are advised to be alert.

Coronaviruse causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Some preventive measures are basic hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices and avoiding close contact, when possible, with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS 25 JANUARY 2020