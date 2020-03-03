Bhutan assumes Chairmanship of the Asia Pacific Group at the UN, New York

Bhutan assumed Chairmanship of the Asia Pacific Group at the United Nations in New York on 1st March 2020. The Asia Pacific Group comprises of 55 countries and is one of 5 regional groups of UN Member States. Pictured: former Chair, H.E. Ambassador Rabab Fatima of Bangladesh hands over gavel to current Chair, H.E. Ambassador Doma Tshering, Bhutan’s Permanent Representative to the UN.