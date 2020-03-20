Press Release

Hon’ble Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering participated in the SAARC Leaders’ Video Conference on combatting COVID-19 held on 15 March 2020. The video conference initiated by His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi created a platform for the Leaders to share experiences on combatting the pandemic in respective countries and chart out collective strategy to combat the threat of COVID-19. One of the strategies discussed during the video conference was India’s proposal to establish a COVID-19 Emergency Fund through voluntary contribution from the SAARC Member States. India has made an initial offer of USD 10 million as a contribution to the proposed fund.

The Royal Government of Bhutan has welcomed the establishment of the Emergency Fund and has decided to make an initial contribution of USD 100,000 (US Dollar One Hundred Thousand only).

Recognizing the urgent need for collective efforts to combat such crisis, the Royal Government of Bhutan would like to reassure its full support and cooperation to do everything possible in close collaboration with all Member States to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.