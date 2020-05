His Majesty The King awarded Kabney and Patang to Zhung Dronyer (Chief of Protocol) Ugyen Gonphel, on 6 May 2020, at Thimphu Techpark.

Zhung Dronyer Ugyen Gonphel who assumed his new post on 12 May 2020 succeeds Aum Kunzang C. Namgyel. Prior to his appointment, he served as Deputy Chief of Protocol, Department of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.