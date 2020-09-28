Informal Session of the SAARC Council of Ministers

An Informal Meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers was held virtually on 24 September 2020. The meeting is held every year on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York for consultations and exchange of views on the vital issues of SAARC Member States. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated travel restrictions, the SAARC Foreign Ministers met virtually. Hon’ble Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Tandi Dorji led the Bhutanese delegation to the Meeting.

The Foreign Ministers among others discussed and reviewed regional efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and exchanged views on further enhancing collaborations and cooperation to take the SAARC process forward.

Hon’ble Lyonpo, in his statement reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to make SAARC a dynamic and effective regional organization that contributes to realizing the shared dreams and aspirations of our people in the region.

Department of Regional Cooperation

Ministry of Foreign Affairs