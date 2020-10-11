Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2020

H.E. Mrs. Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, handed over to Foreign Minister (Dr.) Tandi Dorji on 8th October 2020 a Skanmobile DR mobile X-Ray unit, which is a gift from the people and Government of India to the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan. The X-Ray machine will be used in Phuentsholing.

The Government of India has been assisting the Royal Government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through the supply of PPEs, medicines and test kits under the aegis of the SAARC Emergency COVID-19 Fund that was initiated by the Prime Minister of India, H.E. Shri Narendra Modi on 15th March 2020, during the video conference of SAARC leaders.

Thimphu, 8th October 2020   

