PRESS RELEASE

H.E. Mrs. Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, handed over to Foreign Minister (Dr.) Tandi Dorji on 8th October 2020 a Skanmobile DR mobile X-Ray unit, which is a gift from the people and Government of India to the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan. The X-Ray machine will be used in Phuentsholing.

The Government of India has been assisting the Royal Government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through the supply of PPEs, medicines and test kits under the aegis of the SAARC Emergency COVID-19 Fund that was initiated by the Prime Minister of India, H.E. Shri Narendra Modi on 15th March 2020, during the video conference of SAARC leaders.

Thimphu, 8th October 2020