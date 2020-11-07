Online Workshop on Conference Diplomacy and Multilateral Negotiation, by the UNITAR

A four-day online workshop, from November 2-5 2020, on Conference Diplomacy and Multilateral Negotiation conducted by UNITAR concluded yesterday.

Initially, as a start of collaboration between the UNITAR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), UNITAR offered to send their experts to Thimphu to conduct a three-day workshop for the MFA Officials. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic this could not be pursued, as desired.

However, UNITAR remained committed and the two sides decided that the workshop be conducted virtually. Taking advantage of the virtual platform, Foreign Service Officers in the Royal Bhutanese Embassies in Delhi, Geneva, Bangkok, Dhaka, and the Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Guwahati joined the Officials in the HQ to participate in the online workshop.

The training was conducted by H.E. Mr. Lars Tillfors, a seasoned Swedish diplomat and expert in Multilateral Diplomacy and Conference Negotiation. From the evolution of Multilateral Diplomacy to the art of Negotiation, H.E Mr. Tillfors skillfully engaged the participants in UN meeting stimulations, drafting and presenting of statements among others. The online workshop proved to be exceptionally useful to all 48 participants.

The Ministry would like to thank UNITAR for their continued support and look forward to future collaborations. The Ministry would also like to thank the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency for funding this program.