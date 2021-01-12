Vacancy Announcement for Administrative Assistant (Lateral Transfer)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the vacancy for lateral transfer as detailed below:

Position Title Position Level No. of Slots Place of Posting Qualification Requirement Remarks Administrative Assistant S3/S4 2 1. Mission & Consular Services Division, Department of Protocol. 2. HR Services, Directorate of Services. Class XII with Office Management and Computer Application. Candidate with relevant training and work experience shall be given preference for the purpose of shortlisting.

Interested in-service civil servants who meet the eligibility criteria as per section 14.5 of BCSR 2018 may apply latest by 8 February 2021.

The following documents need to be uploaded and if the file size restricts you to upload, scanned copies of the documents can be sent by email to dorjin@mfa.gov.bt

1. Curriculum Vitae generated from ZEST.

2. Academic Transcripts.

3. Moderation Score for the last two years (FY 2018-2019 and FY 2019-2020).

4. Valid Audit Clearance.

5. Valid Security Clearance.

Please click the link given below to apply:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdTkkChxzP8sa9XMKVQJx_KFLxgqQExlh0uLcZItQB8lQapMg/viewform?usp=sf_link .

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the Selection Interview. If selected, the candidate shall be required to submit No Objection Certificate endorsed by the HRC of the Working Agency.

For more details, please contact HR Services at 17911487.