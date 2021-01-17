Selection result for the post of Caretaker under the Directorate of Services

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the result for the post of Caretaker under the Directorate of Services as per the selection interview held on 18 December 2020.
|
Sl. No
|
Name
|
CID No.
|
Total Marks Scored
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Mr. Sonam Phuntsho
|
11312003358
|
81.67
|
Selected
|
2
|
Mr. Wangda Dorji
|
11506001691
|
75.00
|
Standby
The selected applicant is requested to contact Human Resources Services, Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 17911487 latest by 25 January 2021 for drug test and to complete further HR formalities.