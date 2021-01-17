Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Selection result for the post of Caretaker under the Directorate of Services

January 17, 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the result for the post of Caretaker under the Directorate of Services as per the selection interview held on 18 December 2020.

Sl. No

Name

CID No.

Total Marks Scored

Remarks

1

Mr. Sonam Phuntsho

11312003358

81.67

Selected

2

Mr. Wangda Dorji

11506001691

75.00

Standby

The selected applicant is requested to contact Human Resources Services, Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 17911487 latest by 25 January 2021 for drug test and to complete further HR formalities.

