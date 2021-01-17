Selection result for the post of Caretaker under the Directorate of Services

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the result for the post of Caretaker under the Directorate of Services as per the selection interview held on 18 December 2020.

Sl. No Name CID No. Total Marks Scored Remarks 1 Mr. Sonam Phuntsho 11312003358 81.67 Selected 2 Mr. Wangda Dorji 11506001691 75.00 Standby

The selected applicant is requested to contact Human Resources Services, Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 17911487 latest by 25 January 2021 for drug test and to complete further HR formalities.