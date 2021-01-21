Travel Advisory

Status of travel bans in different countries in the light of COVID-19 Pandemic
|
Country
|
Travel Restrictions
|
India
|
Still active and limited non-scheduled commercial flights may be allowed as per the SOP provided in the web link below
(i) https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/Updation_of_
Guidelines.pdf – Ministry of Civil Aviation
(ii) https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/MHAOrder_Unlock4_
29082020.pdf – Ministry of Home Affairs
(iii) https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/RevisedguidelinesforInternationalArrivals02082020.pdf – Ministry of Health
Flight restrictions shall not apply to all international cargo flights and those approved by DGCA.
Bhutan has air travel bubble arrangement with India and please refer https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?p=8389 for further information.
|
Thailand
|
Active till further notice and please refer https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?p=8628 for more information.
|
Nepal
|
Land borders continue to remain closed for Foreigners. All foreigners should obtain a tourist entry visa from Nepali Diplomatic /missions abroad or should have a pre approval/recommendation letter from the concerned Ministries for ensuring their on-arrival visa.
|
Singapore
|
Travel restrictions are still Active except for those coming under Green/Fast Lane Arrangements, Air Travel Pass and special prior approval. All travelers will have to take PCR test (effective 25.1.2021) when they arrive in Singapore. Stay home notice (SHN) and PCR test at the end of the SHN will continue. Visitors will also be required to have travel insurance to cover the medical treatment in Singapore.
|
Bangladesh
|
Scheduled international passenger flights to/from China, Malaysia, Maldives, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UAE, and UK are permitted to be operated as per the scheduled approved by CAAB
|
Kuwait
|
Limited scheduled Flights have resumed since 1 August 2020
|
Kingdom of Bahrain
|
Active
|
Oman
|
Active
|
Maldives
|
Inactive
|
UAE
|
Inactive
|
Qatar
|
1. Airport is operational
2. Qatari nationals and Resident Permit holders are allowed to enter
3. Departure is allowed for all passengers
|
Australia
|
Active until further notice
|
USA
|
Active until further notice
|
Japan
|
All travelers, including Japanese nationals arriving in Japan would be required to carry COVID-19 negative certificates
|
United Kingdom
|
Travelers are allowed to enter UK. Bhutan has been registered to the list of countries that will be exempted from the requirement to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival in the UK effective from 28 November 2020. However, it may be noted that this exemption is only valid for travel to England and not in other regions. Further, the above remains subject to change depending on the epidemiological situation in UK.
|
Canada
|
Starting January 7, 2021, air travellers 5 years of age or older will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result to the airline prior to boarding international flights bound for Canada. Documentation of a negative laboratory test result must be presented to the airline prior to boarding a flight to Canada. The test must be performed using a COVID-19 molecular polymerase chain reaction (or PCR) test and must be taken within 72 hours prior to the traveller’s scheduled departure to Canada. Anyone who receives a negative test result and is authorized to enter Canada must still complete the full, mandatory 14-day quarantine (unless specifically exempted from the mandatory requirement to quarantine).