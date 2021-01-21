Travel Advisory

Still active and limited non-scheduled commercial flights may be allowed as per the SOP provided in the web link below

(i) https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/Updation_of_

Guidelines.pdf – Ministry of Civil Aviation

(ii) https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/MHAOrder_Unlock4_

29082020.pdf – Ministry of Home Affairs

(iii) https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/RevisedguidelinesforInternationalArrivals02082020.pdf – Ministry of Health

Flight restrictions shall not apply to all international cargo flights and those approved by DGCA.

Bhutan has air travel bubble arrangement with India and please refer https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?p=8389 for further information.