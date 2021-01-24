Travel Advisory

Still active and limited non-scheduled commercial flights may be allowed as per the SOP provided in the web link below

Land borders continue to remain closed for Foreigners. All foreigners should obtain a tourist entry visa from Nepali Diplomatic /missions abroad or should have a pre approval/recommendation letter from the concerned Ministries for ensuring their on-arrival visa.

Travel restrictions are still Active except for those coming under Green/Fast Lane Arrangements, Air Travel Pass and special prior approval. All travelers will have to take PCR test (effective 25.1.2021) when they arrive in Singapore. Stay home notice (SHN) and PCR test at the end of the SHN will continue. Visitors will also be required to have travel insurance to cover the medical treatment in Singapore.

Bangladesh