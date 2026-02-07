Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Call on by MR. Peter Rodrigues, Country Director of the World Food Programme

February 6, 2026

Mr. Peter Rodrigues, Representative/Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) to Bhutan, called on Foreign Secretary Pema Lektup Dorji at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade on 05 February 2026.

The meeting discussed the long standing partnership between WFP and Bhutan. Mr. Rodrigues and the WFP officials also provided updates on the WFP programmes and initiatives in Bhutan during the meeting.

Mr. Rodrigues has been the Representative/Country Director of WFP to Bhutan since May 2025.

 

