The Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade invite everyone to witness the recorded cultural performance 2023 “Harmony and Shared Future” Concert on 22 February 2023, at 8 pm on BBS 2.

The recorded cultural performance is brought to the Bhutanese audience by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi in coordination with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China to mark the Chinese New Year and Bhutanese Losar 2023.