OPCW-New Vacancies

The following vacancies at the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are available:

Head, Programme Control and Monitoring Branch (P-5)

Division: Inspectorate Division

Deadline to apply: 19 January 2024

To see the vacancy, please visit : https://jobs.opcw.org/Pages/Offre/detailoffre.aspx?idOffre=387&idOrigine=&LCID=2057

Senior Legal Officer (P-4)

Division: Office of the Legal Adviser

Deadline to apply: 20 January 2024

To see the vacancy, please visit: https://jobs.opcw.org/Pages/Offre/detailoffre.aspx?idOffre=383&idOrigine=&LCID=2057

Internal Auditor (P-2)

Division: Office of Internal Oversight

Deadline to apply: 20 January 2024

To see the vacancy, please visit : https://jobs.opcw.org/Pages/Offre/detailoffre.aspx?idOffre=385&idOrigine=&LCID=2057

Internal Auditor (P-2)

Division: Office of Internal Oversight

Deadline to apply: 20 January 2024

To see the vacancy, please visit: https://jobs.opcw.org/Pages/Offre/detailoffre.aspx?idOffre=384&idOrigine=&LCID=2057

Talent Acquisition Officer (P-2)

Division: Administration Division

Deadline to apply: 31 January 2024

To see the vacancy, please visit: https://jobs.opcw.org/Pages/Offre/detailoffre.aspx?idOffre=386&idOrigine=&LCID=2057